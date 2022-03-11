Govt committed to make Pakistan a welfare state on pattern of state of Madina: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is committed to make Pakistan a welfare state on the pattern of state of Madina.

Addressing a public gathering in Dir Lower Timergara on Friday afternoon, he said the government has launched health insurance programme for each family of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa up to one million rupees per year.

Imran Khan said supremacy of law is the top most priority of the government besides uplifting the living standard of poor and needy people.

The Prime Minister said rulers in the past left the country in debt besides they never condemned foreign aggression and drone attacks as their billions of dollars are lying in foreign banks.

Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his address said India has once again violated international norms yesterday by firing a supersonic missile in Mian Channu. He said Pakistan wants peace in the region but we would never compromise on our sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked the international community to take notice of gross Indian human rights violations in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

