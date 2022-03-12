Govt committed to provide best medical services to public: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan says the government is committed to provide best medical services to the people at public hospitals across the country.

Speaking during a surprise visit to Federal Government Polyclinic hospital in Islamabad, he said improving health sector is among top priorities of the government.

Dr Faisal said the government is working for expansion of universal health coverage by investing in health systems, especially in Primary Health Care.

He also assured that the government will ensure implementation of its health reform agenda to make positive changes in hospitals.

