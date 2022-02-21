Govt committed to provide houses to low middle income groups : Shaukat Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said Monday that the housing was the priority sector of the government, which was determined to provide houses to the low and middle income groups at affordable prices.

Presiding over a meeting on Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA), the minister directed the relevant authorities to address and resolve the operational ambiguities on priority basis. Chairman NAPHDA, Lt. Gen (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder,HI(M), Governor SBP and other senior officers attended the meeting, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

On the occasion, the chairman NAPHDA briefed the chair on the progress and achievements of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and discussed some operational and functional constraints impeding the smooth implementation of the government’s agenda to provide house facilities to the low income segment of the society especially government and private salaried class. In the conclusion, Chairman NAPHDA thanked the Federal Minister for providing support and addressing their issues.

