Govt committed to resolve issues faced by minorities: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says the government is committed to resolve all problems being faced by the minorities including Christian community.

He was addressing an event at Capital Development Authority in Islamabad today in connection with Christmas celebrations.

The Minister said he will make his best efforts to resolve the residential problems of the Christian community in the federal capital.

He also directed CDA Administration to pay salaries of workers of the Christian community before 25th of this month.

 

