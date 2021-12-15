Govt decides to reduce prices of petroleum products

The government has decided to reduce the prices of petroleum products in view of the declining price trend in global market and transform the impact to masses.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division today [Wednesday], the price of petrol has been decreased by five rupees per liter and the new price will be 140.82 rupees, the price of High Speed Diesel has also been reduced by five rupees and its new price will be 137.62 rupees.

The price of Kerosene Oil has been decreased by seven rupees per liter and the new price will be 109.53 rupees.

The price of Light diesel Oil has been reduced by 7.01 rupees and its new price will be 107.06 rupees per liter.

These prices will be applicable by midnight today.

