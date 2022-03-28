Govt delegation holds meeting with PML-Q leadership

A delegation of the government’s representatives led by Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly and the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here on Monday.

The meeting held at the residence of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Islamabad focused on the current political situation in the country.

Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Umar, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi were present.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the talks were held in a good manner.

Pervaiz Elahi hinted of “progress” on the situation, while Moonis Elahi said the PML-Q had good relations with all sides, both individually and collectively.

