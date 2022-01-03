Govt earmarks Rs400b for Health Card scheme in Punjab: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the government has earmarked 400 billion rupees for Health Card scheme to facilitate 120 million people of Punjab.

Talking to newsmen in Multan, he said Health Card facility has already been provided to the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Farrukh Habib said Health Card scheme is a huge initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan and such a health scheme does not exist even in developed countries.

He said the government has also initiated Ehsaas Programme worth 260 billion rupees to provide relief to the poor segments of society.

Commenting economic situation of the country, he said the exports have increased significantly during first six months of current fiscal year.

The State Minister expressed hope that the country’s exports would be over 30 billion dollars in the ongoing fiscal year.

