Govt ensuring all possible steps to save people from negative impacts of price hike: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is fully alive to the issues being faced by people and is ensuring all possible steps to save them from the negative impacts of the price hike triggered by high price increase at the international markets.

He was talking to the PTI members of the provincial assembly and leaders of PTI provincial chapter during a meeting in Karachi.

The Prime Minister directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of Sindh Assembly and party leaders to further strengthen their liaison with the people, so that a wider public awareness about different social and economic schemes, being implemented by the incumbent government, could be created.

The Prime Minister further said that government has taken various steps for the promotion of information technology and creation of ample job opportunities for the youth.

The Prime Minister also reiterated that the government is providing vast employment opportunities to the youth through targeted subsidies and ensuring business-friendly environment to fully mitigate the negative effects of price hike.

