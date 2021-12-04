Govt focused to provide sports facilities to youth: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says government is focused to provide sports facilities to youth.

Advertisement

Chairing a high level meeting on National Sports Policy and Overhauling of Sports Governance Structure in Pakistan in Islamabad today [Saturday], he said by increasing sports participation, the government is firm in its resolve to tap the huge potential of Pakistani youth.

The meeting was apprised of the proposed revised structure of sports and coordination with the provinces for their input in National Sports Policy.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan Sports Board’s Constitution has been re-drafted after a thorough review and the comprehensive draft has been accorded a nod by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases.

Advertisement

Read full story