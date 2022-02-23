Govt focusing industrialisation to create jobs, enhance exports: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the government was giving a special attention to promote industrialization for creating employment opportunities as well as enhance country’s exports.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the planning framework for national development and systemic reformation, said for the first time, the incumbent government was introducing export-oriented planning.

He said unfortunately, the governments in the past preferred the government’s interests to those of the nation.

He said the skilled youth and manpower, tourism and overseas Pakistani investors were the key to Pakistan’s economic development. The government is also activating Pakistan’s missions abroad to play their due role for enhancing the exports, he added.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the government’s five-year development planning framework and reforms.

It was told that the reformative strategy had been formulated keeping in view the modern day requirements which was neglected by the previous governments.

