Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood says government is focusing on expanding trade and business relations with Russia.

Talking to a private television channel, he called for enhancing trade volume with Russia as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to promote investment and trade in the country.

Replying to a question, he said Russia has vast trade relations with European countries and Pakistan wants to avail this opportunity for its economic stability.

