Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says the government has initiated various development projects for welfare of masses.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the government is working to provide low-income segments of the society their own houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the housing sector and construction industry are flourishing in Pakistan due to prudent economic policies of the government.

