Govt introduces mega health reforms: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the government has introduced mega health reforms by initiating universal health coverage scheme to ensure quality services accessible to all.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said the government is taking concrete measures to provide maximum relief to the masses in the pressing times amid pandemic crisis.

Farrukh Habib said under the Universal Health Card scheme, each family is being provided up to one million rupees free treatment facility.

Read full story