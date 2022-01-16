Govt makes partial increase in prices of petroleum products

The government has increased the prices of petroleum products in view of the rising oil prices trend in global market.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the price of petrol has increased by 3.01 rupees per litre, High Speed Diesel and Kerosene by 3 rupees and Light diesel oil by 3.33 rupees per litre.

The notification said that the petroleum products are showing fourth straight weekly gain and witnessed an increase of 6.2 % just in last week in the international market which is at the highest level since last year.

