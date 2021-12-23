Govt paying special focus to increase exports of IT: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the government is paying special focus to increase exports of Information Technology.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Thursday, he said, in 2018, the exports of the IT sector were worth 800 million dollars and a significant increase is being witnessed in this regard.

He said the youth can start their own business with new ideas and avail upto one million rupees loan from banks under Kamyab Jawan Program. He said they can also get benefits of loan upto 25 million rupees through another slab. He said that investment of over 300 million dollars has been made in Startups program.

He said that under stipend program, 200 thousand deserving students have so far been provided educational stipends.

He said that special incentives are also being provided to construction section and allocation of 1000 billion rupees have approved for this purpose while approval of 100 billion rupees has also been accorded for construction of low-cost homes.

The Minister of State said, under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, special Economic Zones are being established across the country. He said that the country is facing much economic challenges but the government is fighting with these hurdles through an effective strategy.

