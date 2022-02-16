Govt revises prices of petroleum products

In line with the increase in oil prices in international market, the government, on recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, has increased the prices of the petroleum products in its fortnightly review.

The price of petrol has been increased by twelve rupees and three paisa, high speed diesel by nine rupees fifty-three paisa, kerosene oil by ten rupees and eight paisa and light diesel oil has been increased by nine rupees and forty-three paisa.

The new prices are effective from today (Wednesday).

Read full story