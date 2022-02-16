Govt spending huge amount for uplifting of neglected areas: Asad

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says the government is spending a huge amount for uplifting of neglected areas.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said we have promoted public-private partnership programs to achieve speedy progress in different sectors.

Asad Umar said the government has approved different schemes worth 500 billion rupees under public-private partnership program. The PSDP fund amounting to 670 billion rupees has also been utilized for public welfare projects.

To a question about the challenges being faced by the government, the minister said regional situation has been changing due to Afghanistan. He said India has been trying to sabotage development works in Balochistan. He said Pakistan is trying to overcome the challenges with available resources.

Read full story