Govt striving hard to bring economic stability in the country: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that government is striving hard to bring economic stability in the country.

Talking to newsmen in Multan today [Saturday], he said this year is the year of revival of economy and next year will be year of prosperity.

The foreign minister said that Pakistani economy is growing by 5.3 percent as per the World Bank report which is encouraging.

He said that Pakistan has successfully overcome the four waves of corona pandemic.

To a question, he said Pakistan’s armed forces and entire nation have sacrificed their lives in war against terrorism.

He said nefarious designs of enemies against Pakistan will never be succeeded.

