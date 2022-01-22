Govt taking concrete steps for revival of film & drama industry: Information Minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says the government has taken concrete steps for the revival of film and drama industry.

Inaugurating the screening of Pakistani films at Dubai Expo-2020, he said special incentives have been given to Cinema houses. These include reduction in their taxes and electricity tariff.

He said the taxes have also been removed on film industry.

He said we imposed taxes on foreign content in order to promote and encourage local content.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said there are many picturesque places in Pakistan and the procedure for the NOC is being simplified for film making there.

The Information Minister said the films to be screened at Pakistani pavilion in Dubai Expo are for international audience.

Eleven films will be screened at the Pakistani pavilion till 26th of next month.

A large number of overseas Pakistanis in UAE attended the opening ceremony.

