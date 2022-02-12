Govt taking unprecedented steps to facilitate Pakistani expatriates: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset and government is taking unprecedented steps to facilitate them.

Chairing a meeting of Roshan Digital Accounts in Islamabad on Friday, he said government’s measures like granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and online issuance of certificates of power of attorney and inheritance will have far reaching impact for their welfare and facilitation.

The Prime Minister was apprised that remittances worth over three billion dollars have so far been received through Roshan Digital Accounts.

Imran Khan directed the State Bank of Pakistan to provide online facilitation on real time basis to overseas Pakistanis for sending their money to Pakistan.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to launch an effective marketing campaign to convince overseas Pakistanis to use Roshan Digital Accounts.

