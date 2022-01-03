Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin says the government would get finance bill passed from the National Assembly very soon after which it would be presented in Senate for final process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said new taxation in the budget would be adjustable and refundable.

The Finance Minister said the government is taking steps for proper documentation of national economy for future taxation and production of different commodities.

He said the prices of commodities would be reduced soon as the government has enhanced the volume of taxation on luxury items to provide relief to the common masses.

Shaukat Tarin said most of the countries faced inflation due to COVID-19 pandemic but now the situation is being controlled gradually.

He said the government is also taking various measures to control depreciation of national currency.

