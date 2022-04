Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo has said that we will increase opportunities of foreign investment in Balochistan.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Balochistan Board of Investment and trade in Quetta.

The meeting was briefed about facilities given to investors and increasing opportunities of investment in the province.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said we have to open Balochistan for investors and restore trust of investors.

Read full story