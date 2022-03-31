Govt to present threatening foreign letter in Parliament’s in-camera sitting: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says it has been decided to present the foreign letter in an in-camera session of parliament.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not compromise on the sovereignty and dignity of the country.

The Minister said apparently it seems that PTI is lagging behind in terms of numbers in the National Assembly but in reality, things are different.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said neither the Army Chief asked for resignation nor the Prime Minister would resign.

He said our army is guarantor of Pakistan’s

