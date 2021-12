Minister of Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz has said the government wants to make electoral process free, fair and transparent by using modern technology.

In an interview, he said that Electronic Voting Machine would close all doors of rigging, save time and produce election results within minutes.

He said the opposition is trying to doing politics over the issue without using the EVM’s and they are not serious to support the government for making the election process transparent.

