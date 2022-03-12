Govt working on sustainable economic growth : Shaukat Tarin

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin has said the government has introduced reforms in different sectors, including housing and agriculture.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said the government is working on sustainable economic growth and focusing on empowering youth.

He said the Kamyab Jawan Program, Health Card Scheme and Ehsaas programme are aimed at providing facilities to downtrodden and marginalized segments of society.

Shaukat Tarin said the structural reforms will be good in long term for national economy.

Read full story