Govt working to ensure safety of all Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar says the government is working on safe evacuation of all Pakistan nationals stranded in Ukraine.

According to Radio Pakistan In a statement, the ambassador confirmed that overall 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are present in Ukraine who have been asked to move to safe locations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Embassy in Ukraine, in a tweet, said the airspace of Ukraine is closed while the Embassy is in touch with the Pakistani students, who could not leave earlier according to the advice given to them.

The Embassy of Pakistan is fully functional from Ternopil, Ukraine. Contact details of the Embassy are as follows: Email:

parepkyiv@gmail.com Cell Nos: +380636965523

+380636968264

+380638282984

+380664944004@SMQureshiPTI @ForeignOfficePk #Pakistan — Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) February 25, 2022

Read full story