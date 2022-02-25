Govt working to ensure safety of all Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar says the government is working on safe evacuation of all Pakistan nationals stranded in Ukraine.

According to  Radio Pakistan In a statement, the ambassador confirmed that overall 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are present in Ukraine who have been asked to move to safe locations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Embassy in Ukraine, in a tweet, said the airspace of Ukraine is closed while the Embassy is in touch with the Pakistani students, who could not leave earlier according to the advice given to them.

 

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay