Guardian slams Modi regime for using laws in India to silence BJP’s critics

UK based daily the Guardian has slammed the Modi led BJP regime in India for using laws to stifle the voices of dissent in the country.

In an article, the paper wrote that the Indian government has been using the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to detain those who are critical of the government including lawyers, journalists, academics, activists and Kashmiri civilians.

The paper pointed out that use of the law before Modi’s coming to power in 2014 was negligible but since 2014, 10,552 people have been arrested under it.

The paper quotes legal experts as saying that the law is unconstitutional and undemocratic in its very nature and it is notoriously difficult to be granted bail under it which means those accused can be left in detention without trial for years.

The paper further mentions that the use of law has been particularly apparent in Kashmir since August 2019 when the BJP government revoked the special status of territory.

