Hackers got hands on internet globally; US companies are on high alert.

Internet hacking Ticking bomb has not been disposed yet by cyber security. US government has declared high alert for giant companies and lost in securing low budget companies. Alarming situation is getting worse for globally.

According to Jen Easterly, head of the department of homeland security’s cyber security and infrastructure security agency (CISA) a growing set of hackers are actively attempting to exploit the vulnerability. Report states that almost 100 hacking attempts are being in lane on every single minute.

Java based log4j is at higher risk to be hacked. Big organizations such as apple’s cloud computing services, security firm cloud flare and popular video games, mine craft and rest of the services which are running through this log4j are the main target worldwide.

Widely used log4j helps software developers to maintain heavy data for multiple purposes like trouble shooting, auditing and data tracking due to its open-source and free services. According to Microsoft state-backed hackers from china, Iran, North Korea and Turkey have already tried to exploit the flaw.

