Happy New Year 2022: Wishes, Messages,Quotes

With 2022 knocking on our doors, there is no better way to remember your special friends and family members than with a thoughtful message or a Happy New Year card.

If you want to wish someone well at the beginning of the new year, here are some Happy New Year 2022 wishes, messages, greetings, images and quotes you can share with them:

May the new year be filled with brightness and hope so that darkness and sadness stay away from you. Happy New Year!

As you chase new heights in 2022, don’t forget to set some time aside for rest, relaxation and family. Wishing you good luck in this new year.

Thank you for standing by my side this year. May our friendship only grow stronger as we move into 2022.

An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves-Bill Vaughan

Let’s make our New Year resolution to be there for each other and help fellow human beings in need even if we don’t know them personally. So come let’s spread some kindness and cheer! Happy New Year!

May your days be painted in gold. May your life be filled with diamonds. May the stars shine brightly on your world. May you have a fun-filled year. Happy New Year.

Colorful like the rainbow and brilliant like the sun fragrant as roses and filled with cheer and fun. Wishing you a Happy New Year.

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right—Oprah Winfrey

Another fresh new year is here. Another year to live! To Banish worry, doubt and fear, to love and give—William Arthur Ward

Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instil in us-Hal Borland

