Happy Twosday! Don’t miss out celebrating the coolest date of the decade

The date is February 22, 2022. When you write it, 2/22/22, it’s a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward. It also falls on a Tuesday, which is now referred to as Twosday.

According to CNN report It’s the most exceptional date in over a decade, according to palindrome enthusiast Aziz Inan. He’s a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Portland in Oregon, and he has been studying palindrome dates for over 14 years.

It’s a ubiquitous palindrome date because it’s a palindrome when it’s written in the United States format of month, day, year, and the format most other countries follow of day, month, year, Inan said.

“I feel that these dates have magical power in terms of getting people’s attention, no matter what age,” he said.

The last time there was a ubiquitous six-digit palindrome date was November 11, 2011, Inan noted. It’s written 11/11/11.

What is a Palindrome Day?

According to timeanddate.com, Palindrome Days happen when the day’s date can be read the same way backward and forward. The dates are similar to word palindromes in that they are symmetrical.

It further says date formats vary from country to country, so not all dates that are palindromic in one kind of date format are Palindrome Days in another. For instance, February 20, 2022 or 2-20-22 is a palindromic date in the m-dd-yy format, but it isn’t if it is written as dd-m-yyyy (20-2-2022) or dd-mm-yyyy formats (20-02-2022).

