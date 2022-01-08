Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Saturday said around 19 people have died due to bitter cold after their vehicles got struck on roads on way to Murree and army and civil armed forces have been summoned to help evacuate the people.

In a video message, he asked the locals to come forward for the help of stranded tourists. He said given the presence of large number of tourists in these areas, we have closed all routes to Murree.

اسلام آباد : 8 جنوری

مری جانے والے سیاحوں کے لئے اہم پیغام https://t.co/Tc0IG0EDvh@GovtofPakistan @PTVNewsOfficial pic.twitter.com/FntGcTQZFZ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) January 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has reached Murree to supervise relief and evacuation activities.

In another video statement, he said there have been sixteen to nineteen deaths due to snowfall in Murree.

The Minister said efforts are underway to evacuate stranded tourists. He said the entire administration of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is engaged in these efforts.

On the other hand, administration of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has closed the roads going to Murree and Galiyat due to large number of vehicles entering the hill station owing to heaving snowfall.

Thousands of tourists rushed to the scenic hill station, only an hour’s drive from the capital Islamabad to enjoy the heavy snowfall on Friday. The district administration had to stop all vehicular traffic heading to Murree as traffic got stuck due to slippery roads and snow.

Many of the vehicles with families, children were little prepared for the harsh winter conditions and had to spend the time in freezing cold.

مری اور گلیات میں شدید برف باری پر وزیراعلی پنجاب اور آئی جی پنجاب کا راولپنڈی پولیس کو برف باری میں پھنسے سیاحوں کی

ہنگامی بنیادوں پر مدد کرنے کا حکم۔ خواتین، بزرگ اور بچوں کو فوری طور پر محفوظ مقامات پر منتقل کرنے اور گرم کمبل اور خوراک مہیا کرنے کا حکم۔ pic.twitter.com/59hhbsnDIK — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) January 8, 2022

Meanwhile the Motorway police and local administration is busy in helping the tourists who had been stuck in their cars in the heavy traffic jam. The process of sending the cars back from Murree has also been started.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in a tweet said over 23,000 stuck up vehicles were cleared from the roads till late Friday night while efforts were in to evacuate the other people. He said more heavy road clearing equipment was being rushed to clear the roads.

مری کےعلاقوں میں تمام اداروں کو برف میں پھنسے شہریوں اور گاڑیوں کو ریسکیو کرنے اور بحفاظت علاقے سے نکالنے کے عمل کو تیز کرنے اور راولپنڈی سے مزید مشینری اور امدادی سامان بھجوانے کےاحکامات دئیےہیں گزشتہ رات 23 ہزار سے زائد گاڑیاں علاقے سے نکالی گئیں اور یہ ریسکیو آپریشن جاری ہے — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) January 8, 2022

The met office has warned of more snow this evening. The Rawalpindi District administration, Rescue-1122 and police were directed to accelerate the ongoing operation to rescue all the stranded tourists in Murree.

The government of Punjab declared an emergency in the hill station after heavy snowfall and severe traffic congestion on the roads.

On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the administration and police were mobilized and directed to utilize all available resources to rescue stranded citizens.

According to a district administration spokesman, over 23,000 vehicles stranded due to heavy snowfall, had been safely evacuated.

The administration was providing food and other essential items to the tourists, he added.

A special control room had also been set up in DC Office and citizens could contact on 051-9269016, 051-9292963 and 03005540819 to get information, he said.

All the departments concerned including the administration, Rescue-1122, hospitals and police had been directed to expedite their relief and rescue activities, he said.

The spokesman informed that a number of in four vehicles trapped due to heavy snowfall on Kuldanna road towards Abbottabad on Friday night were found dead.

According to DC Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, more than 135,000 vehicles had entered Murree amid heavy snowfall in five days, whereas, the electricity supply was also suspended. He urged the citizens not to travel to Murree.

درختوں کےگرنے اورشدید برفباری کی وجہ سے برف ہٹانے میں مشکلات درپیش ہورہی ہیں ڈپٹی کمشنرراولپنڈی محمدعلی، اسسٹنٹ کمشنر

مری اور کوٹلی ستیاں، پولیس افسران رات بھرسےفیلڈمین موجودہیں تفصیلات کیلئےڈی سی آفس کنٹرول روم سے 0519292963اور03005540819 پر رابطہ کریں

2/2 @GovtofPunjabPK — Commissioner Rawalpindi Division (@CommissionerRwp) January 8, 2022

Moreover, some parts of Gallyat, Nathia Gali, Thandiyani were hit by snowstorm while landslides blocked Murree Road in Kundla.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that in the wake of continuous rains and snowfall, all concerned authorities have been put on alert in the province.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that due to heavy snowfall, all the roads at Galiyat had been closed as the area has so far received 6 feet of snow.

He said that 75000 stranded vehicles have been rescued.

Barrister Saif said the Control Room of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been operationalized 24/7 which was in constant contact with all districts of the province.

Please don’t travel to Murree!

Snowfall has started again. NHMP officers & NHA are working on clearing the Murree Expressway. Congestion in Murree & on expressway. People in the hotels for the night have come out on the roads. New vehicles are not being allowed to go to Murree. — Inam Ghani QPM & Bar, PSP (@InamGhani) January 8, 2022

On the other hand, a spokesperson Motorway Police Yasir Mehmood on Saturday said that most of the stranded tourist had been evacuated from Murree and rest of would be sent back soon to safe places.

Motorway police had been mobilized all of its machinery to clear Murree motorway for people to go back as early as possible as light snow fall has been started again, he said talking to PTV news.

On the other hand, a spokesperson Motorway Police Yasir Mehmood on Saturday said that most of the stranded tourist had been evacuated from Murree and rest of would be sent back soon to safe places.

Motorway police had been mobilized all of its machinery to clear Murree motorway for people to go back as early as possible as light snow fall has been started again, he said talking to PTV news.

مری انتظامیہ سمیت دیگر اداروں کا ریسکیو آپریشن جاری ہے

تمام متعلقہ ادارے ٹریفک کی بحالی اور سڑکوں سے برف ہٹانے کےعمل میں مصروف ہیں@GovtofPunjabPK @RwpPolice pic.twitter.com/nTdhFYt5Ot — Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi (@DCRawalpindi) January 8, 2022

Read full story