Hong Kong maps terms of COVID vaccine pass amid record high cases

Hong Kong will expand its vaccine bubble to include shopping malls and supermarkets, authorities confirmed on Monday, but added there would be exemptions and random inspections in some places, as they battle a new record surge in COVID-19 cases.

The outbreak has overwhelmed healthcare facilities in the global financial hub, with a new daily high of 7,533 infections and 13 deaths, among them an 11-month-old child, building pressure on the government.

As most major cities learn to live with the virus, Hong Kong has imposed its toughest curbs yet, with Chinese President Xi Jinping saying that reining in the disease is the city’s “overriding mission”.

Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” policies, mirroring those in mainland China, have contributed to its woes and are unsustainable, some experts say.The government will launch a controversial “vaccine passport” on Thursday that allows only inoculated people to enter places such as supermarkets and clubhouses, a move some critics say raises privacy concerns.

The plan requires anyone aged 12 and above to have taken at least one dose of a vaccine to enter specified premises, except for those with medical exemptions, although inspections will be random at some sites, in view of straitened resources.

“Bringing your vaccine pass is the natural thing to do,” said Kevin Choi, deputy secretary for food and health.

Operational difficulties in some places, such as shopping malls, supermarkets, and department stores, made it hard to ensure active checks, he added.

The final stage of the scheme, by the end of June, will see those older than 18 required to have had three vaccine doses, authorities said.

