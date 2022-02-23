Hong Kong to test everyone on island for COVID three times over

Hong Kong has announced plans to roll out compulsory COVID-19 testing from next month, with each of the densely-populated territory’s 7.4 million residents required to submit to three rounds of tests.

According to Al Jazeera Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the testing regime at a briefing on Tuesday as she announced a stringent set of new restrictions to tackle a record surge in coronavirus cases that have left hospitals overwhelmed and patients left to wait outside on the street.

Officials from the mainland would be coming to help, she said.

“This quickly worsening epidemic has far exceeded the Hong Kong government’s ability to tackle it, so there is great need for the central government’s support in fighting the virus,” she told reporters.

Hong Kong is home to some of the world’s most densely populated urban districts, with many families living in tiny apartments in high-rise tower blocks.

“The coming one to three months are crucial in fighting the pandemic,” Lam said.

The territory has relied on punishing border controls, quarantines and effective test and trace systems to control the pandemic since it first emerged two years ago, following the Zero COVID playbook developed in China.

But Lam’s government appears to have been caught off-guard by the Omicron variant, which slipped through Hong Kong’s defences earlier this year.

