Hunt Is On for Anti-Vax Dad Who Fled with Daughter to Avoid Getting Her Vaccinated

An anti-vax Canadian father is on the run with his daughter because he doesn’t want her to get vaccinated—something the girl’s mother wants.

Michael Jackson told far-right talk show host Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson that he had tried to contact his ex-wife for over a month before vaccines were approved for children ages 5 and up to figure out how she felt about the vaccine. He didn’t disclose where he’s staying.

“She has final say on medical issues with our daughter so I had no authority in the department,” Jackson said. “I was trying to contact her saying, ‘What’s your position? What’s your position?’ and she just ignored me.”

The 7-year-old girl lived with her mother, Mariecar Jackson, in Regina, Saskatchewan, occasionally spending time at her dad’s place in a village about three hours southeast of the city. Now that children are eligible to get vaccinated in Canada, Mariecar indicated that she would get her daughter vaccinated, Jackson said.

So in November, he took his daughter and fled, resurfacing early this month in interviews with fringe talk show hosts about his views. Jackson said that he didn’t return his daughter to her mom because he didn’t think the courts would side with him.

“Even if there’s a one in a million chance that your daughter could, not even die, but there’s a one in a million chance she couldn’t have a baby, wouldn’t that be enough?” he said. (There’s absolutely no scientific evidence to back fears that getting the vaccine puts a person’s fertility at risk.)

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother said she’s worried about her daughter’s mental and physical health, and is pleading for help. Saskatchewan judges have issued two court orders for Jackson to immediately return his daughter to her mother, CBC News reported.

“She’s only seven. She needs to be home. I just want her home,” Mariecar told CBC.

