In the 10th match of ICC Under-19 World Cup, Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 115 runs at Basseterre on Monday.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 315 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in fifty overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe were all out for 200 runs in 42.4 overs.

Next match of the tournament will be played between Canada and England at same venue at 06:00 pm on Tuesday.

Read full story