ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup begins in West Indies today

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup begins in West Indies from today (Friday).

Sixteen teams, including Pakistan are taking part in the tournament.

Pakistan have been placed in Group C alongside debutants Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe.

The first match of the tournament will be played between West Indies and Australia at Guyana while the second match will be played between Sri Lanka and Scotland at Georgetown today.

Pakistan will play its first match against Papua New Guinea at Trinidad tomorrow (Saturday).

