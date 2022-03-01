IHC CLUBS ALL PETITIONS AGAINST PECA ORDINANCE

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday clubbed all pending petitions against amendment in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance.

President Lahore High Court Bar today challenged the PECA Ordinance heard by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The counsel earlier said "This ordinance is against the teachings of Islam, any law flouting the constitution could not be enforced," the counsel argued.

The ordinance has been against the fundamental principle of the freedom of expression and it is violation of the constitution, the counsel said.

The counsel argued that the ordinance has been promulgated to empower the FIA exceeding against its mandate, which is unconstitutional and violation of the FIA Act. “The constitution has been draconian, brutal and autocratic,” according to the petition.

The court clubbed all petitions against amendments in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance and adjourned further hearing of the case till March 10.

The court issued notices to all concerned parties and also directed the Attorney General to appear in the next hearing of the case.

"We have raised some new points in our petition. The FIA has no powers to intrude in private disputes," counsel of the petitioner said.

