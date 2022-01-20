The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has formally indicted former Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim in a contempt of court case.

The charges were framed against the retired judge during the hearing of the case on Thursday. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah read out the charge sheet.

Rana Shamim denied the charges.

Rana Shamim, in an affidavit, had alleged that former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Saqib Nisar had manipulated case against PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

The Court sought reply from Rana Shamim till 10th of next month and adjourned the hearing of the case till 15th of the next month.

Read full story