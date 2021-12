Islamabad High Court (IHC) has set 7th of next month as the date to indict former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Justice Rana Shamim and others in a contempt of court case.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the contempt case, which was initiated after a national daily published a report about a controversial affidavit last month.

In the affidavit, Rana Shamim alleged former Chief Justice Supreme Court Mian Saqib Nisar of influencing the case against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

