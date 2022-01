The government says International Monetary Fund Board will approve the new tranche for Pakistan, once all required actions are completed.

A statement issued by Finance Ministry said the IMF has moved the 6th tranche recommendation to its Board for consideration on 12th of this month.

It said the government is pushing hard for completion of the required actions and has introduced the Supplementary Finance Bill 2021 and State Bank of Pakistan Bill 2021 in the National Assembly.

