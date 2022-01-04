In India, harassment of Muslim women continue unabated.

According to international media, over 100 Muslim women, including journalists, activists and politicians were put up for fake auctions by an open source app. This is the second attempt in less than a year to harass Muslim women in this manner.

Talking to media, a Mumbai-based lawyer Fatima Zohra said the perpetrators have been given impunity because the victims are Muslim women.

Another Kashmiri journalist Quratulain Rehbar termed the shocking incident of Islamophobia being perpetrated by the Hindu right wing radicals.

Journalist Ismat Ara was the first to register a complaint against Bulli Bai. She shared a screenshot of her own profile on the app that was sent to her by a friend.

UPDATE: A complaint has been filed by me with the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police for immediate registration of FIR and consequent action against people behind the auctioning of Muslim women on social media. #sullideals #BulliDeals @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/oX3ROLEgv1 — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) January 1, 2022

On the other hand The Indian police have launched an investigation into an app that listed more than 100 Muslim women for auction, according to reports by international media.

The app called Bulli Bai was subsequently taken down but it sent across a wave of anger and alarm. A large number of women, especially Muslim, spoke out on social media against the bizarre trolling campaign.

The listings included Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and award-winning Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi.

This is the second time in less than a year that Muslim women have been advertised online for sale. Six months ago, a similar mock app Sulli Deals had posted photos of more than 80 Muslim women, including notable journalists, writers and influencers.

The reports suggest that the app was created to harass Muslim women and had no practical use.

