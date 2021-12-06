India: 29th anniversary of Babri Mosque’s martyrdom being observed today

Today marks 29th anniversary of the martyrdom of Babri Masjid by BJP-RSS led Hindu mob in 1992, exposing India’s extremist face to the world.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on Monday said more agonizing than the martyrdom of the Babri Masjid itself is the biased role of Indian top judiciary, which in November 2019 allowed Hindus to construct a temple at the site of the historic Masjid.

Announcing the verdict, Indian Supreme Court not only gave priority to Hindutva ideology but also acquitted those involved in martyrdom of Babri Masjid.

The report maintained that Indian top court’s biased verdict has attested to Hinduization of India turning it into increasingly intolerable country for Muslims.

