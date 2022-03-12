India become threat for region as it cannot control its defence assets: Dr Moeed

National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf says India has become a huge threat for the region and the world as it cannot control its defence assets.

He was addressing a media briefing in Islamabad in the backdrop of Indian supersonic projectile object crash into Pakistan on Wednesday and India’s Defence Ministry’s explanation of the incident after three days.

The National Security Advisor demanded the world community to probe the Indian so-called clarification on supersonic projectile crash into Pakistan, as it directly threatened the civilian lives.

He said India did not bother to take Pakistan into confidence before launching such hi-tech object.

It has taken more than two days for India to accept that this was their missile, launched ostensibly due to a technical malfunction during maintenance.

The National Security Advisor hoped that the world community would realize the threat after Indian negligence and incompetence to handle hi-tech weapons.

