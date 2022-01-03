Indian composer AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged

Famed Indian composer AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman has announced her engagement.

“With the blessings of the Almighty, I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” Khatija wrote on Instagram on January 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman)

Her fiance Mohamed wrote in the comment section: “Grateful to have you in my life. Alhamdulilah.”

Mohamed also shared the news on his Instagram account. His profile biography mentions that he’s the ‘Live Sound Engineer’ for Oscar-winner Rahman and acclaimed music director and singer Amit Trivedi.

Khatija, 25, is also a musician and has released songs ‘Farishton’ and ‘Rock a Bye Baby’ from Netflix movie ‘Mimi’ — both of which were composed by her dad. She even performed ‘Farishton’ alongside the all-women Firdaus Orchestra at Expo 2020 Dubai in November 2021.

