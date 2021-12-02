Indian diplomat summoned to reject ‘mischievous spin’ given to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib incident

Foreign Office has summoned Indian senior diplomat and conveyed Pakistan’s categorical rejection of the mischievous spin given by India to an isolated incident involving an individual at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Advertisement

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, the diplomat was conveyed that the incident was swiftly addressed and clarified. Pakistan accords highest primacy to the rights of the minorities and sanctity of religious places and revered sites of every community is ensured in Pakistan.

The Indian diplomat was instead told to urge the Government of India to investigate the incidents of gross and systematic persecution of minorities in India which continue with impunity and state complicity. Given its systematic marginalization and brutalization of minorities, India has no locus standi to even feign concern for minorities elsewhere.

Pakistan said that Indian authorities must focus on ensuring effective protection of their own minorities and places of worship from repeated instances of desecration, hate crimes and mob lynching.

Advertisement

Read full story