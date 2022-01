A delegation of 159 Indian Hindu pilgrims arrived in Lahore via Wagah Border on Saturday on a four-day visit.

During the four-day visit to Pakistan, Hindu pilgrims will also visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal, Katas Raj Temple, Raja Ranjit Singh’s Samadhi, Minar-e-Pakistan, Shahi Qila, Badshahi Masjid and other historical sites.

On this occasion, Pakistan Hindu Council Patron in Chief Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani welcomed the Hindu pilgrims in Wagah border.

