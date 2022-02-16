Indian singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 69.

According to Indian media Lahiri was diagnosed with Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. The singer was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days, after which he was discharged.

However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated & he was brought back to the hospital where he breathed his last. “He suffered from Covid-19 infection last year.

He had obstructive sleep apnea for the last one year,” Dr. Deepak Namjoshi of the hospital said in a statement. Lahiri, also known as Bappi Da, was famous for composing songs for movies including Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi and Shola Aur Shabnam.

Many in India took to social media to express grief at Lahiri’s demise.

Narendra Modi

Vidya Balan 

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

singer Adnan Sami

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh 

Pakistani singer and composer Shuja Haider 

 

A post shared by Shuja haider (@theshujahaider)

