Indian singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 69.

According to Indian media Lahiri was diagnosed with Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. The singer was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days, after which he was discharged.

However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated & he was brought back to the hospital where he breathed his last. “He suffered from Covid-19 infection last year.

He had obstructive sleep apnea for the last one year,” Dr. Deepak Namjoshi of the hospital said in a statement. Lahiri, also known as Bappi Da, was famous for composing songs for movies including Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi and Shola Aur Shabnam.

Many in India took to social media to express grief at Lahiri’s demise.

Narendra Modi

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Vidya Balan

singer Adnan Sami

He was India’s First ‘ROCK STAR’!!

He was full of love & generosity!

Will miss him dearly… “Chalte Chalte…

Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…” Rest in peace dear Bappi Da…🙏🖤 #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/a1VsE0vlWO — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 16, 2022

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh

Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022

Pakistani singer and composer Shuja Haider

