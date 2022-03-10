Indian “supersonic missile” violates Pakistan air space; Pakistan protests and cautions India against recurrence: DG ISPR

Pakistan on Thursday said an Indian “supersonic missile” violated country’s air space, endangering civil flights before crashing 124 km from the international borders near Mian Chunnu, damaged civilian property, but no lives were lost.

“Pakistan strongly protested s this flagrant violation and cautions against recurrence of any such incident in the future,” DG Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar told a press conference.

The DG ISPR DG said the incident occurred on March 9, when a high-speed flying object was detected inside the Indian territory by the PAF Air Defence Operation System. The object was picked up at 18:43 hours which after remaining airborne, suddenly manoeuvred from its initial course and intruded into the Pakistani territory. He described it as “a supersonic flying object, most probably a missile, but it was certainly unarmed.”

Initial reports Wednesday suggested that some small aircraft had crashed in the area.

He said the Pakistan Air Force continuously monitored the complete flying path of the object, from its point of origin near Sirsa in India to its point of impact, near Mian Channu and “initiated requisite tactical actions.”

