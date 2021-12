In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district today [Sunday].

The joint teams of Indian army’s Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Bijbehra area of the district.

The troops blocked all entry and exit points of the area, subjecting the local residents to huge inconvenience.

