Prominent Indian writer Rana Ayyub has criticized Indian government for its continuous online harassment of women journalists.

The criticism came in a piece of writing published in the Washington Post titled “Opinion: An investigation sheds light into Modi’s machinery of online hate and manipulation.”

She said the horrendous fact is that most of these attacks were targeting female journalists, who had been outspokenly critical of the Bhartiya Janata Party’s government to silence them.

